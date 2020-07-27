Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers are set to kick off Monday’s NBA scrimmage action inside the Walt Disney World Bubble.

The two teams will square off at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in what will be the final scrimmage for both teams. Unfortunately for hoops fans, a handful of the Lakers’ top players won’t in action Monday, including Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Here’s how and when to watch Wizards vs. Lakers online and on TV:

When: Monday, July 27, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images