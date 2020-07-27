The Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers are set to kick off Monday’s NBA scrimmage action inside the Walt Disney World Bubble.
The two teams will square off at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in what will be the final scrimmage for both teams. Unfortunately for hoops fans, a handful of the Lakers’ top players won’t in action Monday, including Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
Here’s how and when to watch Wizards vs. Lakers online and on TV:
When: Monday, July 27, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV
More Basketball: Celtics’ Kemba Walker Feeling Positive After Scrimmage Victory Vs. Suns
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images