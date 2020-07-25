Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart has been known for his acrobatics during pregame warmups and practice.
Whether it be back handsprings, backflips or a kip up to get on his feet, Smart is quite the gymnast.
And it looks like he’s teaching teammate Jaylen Brown some of his skills.
At the NBA campus down in Orlando, Fla., Brown and Javonte Green were posting Instagram stories of Smart spotting Brown while attempting to execute a back handspring.
The duo even had a handstand race.
Continues w handstand races pic.twitter.com/bzRcZ3U1nM
It looks like they’re keeping themselves entertained, but we hope they don’t get hurt.
