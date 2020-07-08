Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu has already expressed his intent to prove a down year in 2019 was just a fluke.

And it seems Sanu’s trainer, Drew Lieberman, believes the New England Patriots receiver is on his way to doing just that.

Lieberman, talking with CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar, noted how he’s seen a different side in the 30-year-old pass catcher this offseason than he has years prior.

“This is the first time that he has a kind of a killer savage mentality every single day. He has a bit of a chip on his shoulder,” Lieberman told CLNS Media. “The injury plus not having a great year were both positives for him because I think not having a great year kind of gave him a chip, and then the injury forced him to sit back and reflect.”

Sanu has looked healthy and explosive in the video workouts he’s posted to social media. Sanu’s connection with newly-signed quarterback Cam Newton seems to be coming along, too. The pair have worked out together since Newton joined New England.

But Lieberman noted how the on-camera work is not all Sanu is putting in.

“We wake up every morning at 7 a.m., and we work until 10 p.m. It’s definitely a reinvented version of him, and it’ll be exciting to see the results of all of this. This is definitely a different guy,” Lieberman told CLNS.

Sanu, as you may recall, had a down campaign with the Patriots after the organization acquired him for a second-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons. He was limited after a high ankle injury just a few games into his Patriots tenure, which he has since rehabbed.

The Patriots certainly will hope Lieberman is correct, as a big year for Sanu could translate into a big year for the organization.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images