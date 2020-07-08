Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Federal data published Monday has revealed which businesses around the country received federal loans for the Paycheck Protection Program, whether the taxpayers find them to be worthy or not.

And Tom Brady’s company, TB12 Inc., is among those that received assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The PPP loans, a component of the Cares Act, were established to provide relief to small businesses and combat lay-offs and furloughs caused by COVID-19.

TB12 Inc.’s application for funding was approved six days after the company announced it was expanding its brick and mortar presences to Tampa, New York and Los Angeles. The privately held lifestyle brand, which sells supplements, merchandise and athletic performance and recovery training, received anywhere from $350,000 to $1 million in federal loans.

Brady recently signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with all of it guaranteed. He, and especially his wife, international supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a combined net worth of $600 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

The TB12 facilities in Boston and Foxboro, Mass. both closed up shop back in March due to the pandemic.

