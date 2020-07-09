Unfortunately, it might be too late for William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports to go back to the drawing board.

Last month, NASCAR announced it would experiment with a new paint scheme concept in the July 15 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Featuring numbers further back on the car, the scheme is a radical departure from what fans are used to seeing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Well, Hendrick Motorsports on Wednesday revealed what William Byron’s No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro will look like in the All-Star race, and fans were not impressed — to say the least.

Here’s the car:

And here are some of the reactions:

As some of the haters pointed out, the colors on Byron’s care actually are cool. However, there’s no escaping the awkwardness of the No. 24’s proximity to that giant “A”.

Here’s hoping the new concept works better on other cars.

