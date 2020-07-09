Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Unfortunately, it might be too late for William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports to go back to the drawing board.

Last month, NASCAR announced it would experiment with a new paint scheme concept in the July 15 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Featuring numbers further back on the car, the scheme is a radical departure from what fans are used to seeing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Well, Hendrick Motorsports on Wednesday revealed what William Byron’s No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro will look like in the All-Star race, and fans were not impressed — to say the least.

Here’s the car:

The @AxaltaRacing Sea Glass colors are back and ready for more action under the lights @BMSupdates! Take a closer look at the slick Chevy @WilliamByron will pilot in the #AllStarRace events. pic.twitter.com/X65t203T2D — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 8, 2020

And here are some of the reactions:

This is much better sorry guys… pic.twitter.com/mGtN6yK7Vt — Eric Vigneau (@Evigs24) July 8, 2020

You guys ruined this one. It’s not even close to as good. — Alex Bednarz (@ABednarz9) July 8, 2020

@NASCAR this better just be a one time thing pic.twitter.com/V3MYGrDZCI — Chaz B Cole ⚒️🏁🤜🏿🤛🏻 (@Chaz_B_Cole) July 8, 2020

Dear God that’s ugly. This has to be an one time thing — RacingReturnsBalto🗿 (@BaltoRacing) July 8, 2020

Someone please fix that door… somebody please wake up b4 those 2nd grade cars hit the track. pic.twitter.com/5el3H0vHQH — JR Garage (@JR_Garage) July 9, 2020

The colors… great. The number placement? Not so much. — Michael DeGroat (@MichaelDeGroat) July 8, 2020

As some of the haters pointed out, the colors on Byron’s care actually are cool. However, there’s no escaping the awkwardness of the No. 24’s proximity to that giant “A”.

Here’s hoping the new concept works better on other cars.

Thumbnail photo via Gerry Broome/Pool USA TODAY Network Images