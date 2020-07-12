Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Been wondering what the NBA’s bubble environment looks like?

Well, you’re in luck.

Fans can get an inside look at the league’s bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., where players will spend the next several weeks and potentially months while finishing the NBA’s 2019-20 season. And though players’ initial reviews of the bubble environment weren’t entirely glowing, did they get hooked up.

See for yourself, via the league’s Twitter account:

Welcome to a #WholeNewGame in Orlando! NBA Restart begins July 30th with daily & nightly games on ESPN, TNT, ABC, NBA TV & NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/a59F6o9T97 — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2020

Is it July 30 yet?

