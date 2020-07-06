Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The top team in the Eastern Conference could face a bit of uncertainty entering the NBA’s bubble.

The Milwaukee Bucks shut down the team’s practice facility Sunday after receiving results from a round of coronavirus tests taken Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported that “it was not immediately clear” if or how many positive tests the Bucks received, but the organization planned to keep the facility closed until traveling to Orlando on Thursday.

Milwaukee is one of several teams NBA teams to shut down facilities, along with the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets. Any player who contracts the COVID-19 must test negative twice before being medically cleared to make the trip to Orlando, per the league’s guidelines.

The Bucks (53-12) have the league’s best record heading into the restart, which is set for July 30.

