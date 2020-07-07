Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Each day during the sports pause stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, NESN.com will publish a diary full of random thoughts, opinions, takeaways, and other cool tidbits we’ve stumbled across in the absence of actual games. Because why not? We’re all in this together.

Well, the first Monday back after the holiday weekend came in like a whirlwind.

A day that started with President Donald Trump firing off some Bubba Wallace and NASCAR takes ended with a return-to-play agreement for the NHL, Major League Baseball announcing its schedule, oh, and an NFL player casually signing a contract worth a half-billion dollars somewhere in between.

So let’s get right into it. Staring with the part about this Patrick Mahomes deal.

Thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs’ official Twitter announcing it, and the hype video the quarterback posted himself captioned “here to stay,” we know the two sides came to terms on a 10-year extension, confirming ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s original report.

And the deal is worth up to a whopping $503 million.

That’s beyond baseball money. It’s the richest contract in the history of sports and literally more than Sir Elton John’s net worth.

Final Patrick Mahomes’ deal: 10-year extension worth up to $503 million. It includes $477 in guarantee mechanisms and the ability for Mahomes to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised. Mahomes was represented on the deal by @chriscabott and @leighsteinberg. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

What’s the guarantee mechanism? Basically, the team guarantees Patrick Mahomes' salary a year out. And if they don’t pick up each guarantee, they have to cut him (to avoid picking up the future guarantee). https://t.co/dSzKmS7wbM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2020

Here's a breakdown of the cash flow on Patrick Mahomes' new contract with the #Chiefs. It'll take more than one tweet to fully explain, but the bonuses have varying vesting dates that paint a fuller picture of how the deal works. pic.twitter.com/LepwqYMT0K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 6, 2020

Starting in 2022, and for 10 years running, Patrick Mahomes has a $1.25 million incentive for winning AFC Championship game and a $1.25 million incentive for winning NFL MVP, per source. That’s $25M of incentives over 10 years, taking value of his deal from $477M to $503M. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

An NFL player never has held the title as the highest paid in all of sports, but after the salary cap likely increases when the NFL signs new TV deals in 2022, expect this to become a trend.

Here’s what else happened in the sports world on Monday:

— The Boston Red Sox will open their season on July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Sox also face the Yankees 10 times, seven of which are in New York. Not ideal, but we still expect Boston to be one of the teams poised to benefit the most from a shortened 60-game regular season.

Teams have been working out at their since Friday while awaiting these schedules. A few teams did have to cancel workouts due to a delay in COVID-19 test results, but MLB on Monday assured it won’t be an issue moving forward.

— And speaking of health and safety protocols, the NHL and NHLPA have reached a tentative agreement on their return-to-play plan with training camps beginning July 13, clubs traveling to their assigned hub city July 26 and the qualifying round starting Aug. 1.

The two sides also agreed to add another four years to the terms of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

— FC Dallas has been barred from MLS restart in Orlando after 11 cases of COVID-19 were reported from the team in 10 players and one coach.

— Boston athletes continued the discussion about social injustice and racial inequality. Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. opened up about how it “felt good” to talk about race with his teammates and coaches.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown revealed that members of the Boston Celtics, himself included, almost didn’t want to participate in the NBA’s return at the end of the month. But the league has bought in on playing for something bigger than itself.

— NASCAR keeps setting an excellent example for other sports leagues and organizations dealing with these issues of race.

And it continues to stand by their only Black Cup Series driver even against the President of the United States.

Trump first thing Monday morning fired off a tweet about Wallace, asking if the driver had apologized to the rest of the sport yet, alleging that the recent noose incident was a hoax.

Trump also insinuated that NASCAR’s ratings had dramatically decreased since the incident, and since Wallace led an effort to ban confederate flags at races.

And of all entities, a FOX executive chimed in to share the actual FOX Sports TV ratings, which tell a much different story.

Wallace was all class, sharing a message of love and optimism in response.

Tweet of the Day

With Mahomes signing this crazy deal, all eyes are on Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott, who are up next to get paid.

Stat of the Day

It’s the American dream for the athletically gifted. Work hard so that one day your children can have better opportunities.

Pat Mahomes Sr. made $2,658,000 over his entire 11-year MLB career. Today his son signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million with the Chiefs. What a difference a few decades can make 😳 pic.twitter.com/0iXYdpCGXb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 6, 2020

Video of the Day

Everyone’s favorite NFL coach impersonator, Frank Caliendo, gave us a live look at what Andy Reid probably is doing right now.

Andy Reid Celebrates the Patrick Mahomes Contract Extention pic.twitter.com/jNJ1WDZala — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) July 7, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images