People from New York typically aren’t fans on Boston sports teams. And that certainly was the case for one Lackawanna, N.Y. woman.

Carole Scarsella, who was from the city just outside of Buffalo, died July 19. Her obituary explained she was a big fan of the New York Yankees and LeBron James. The obituary reads as any normal one would, noting who she is leaving behind, what she enjoyed doing and who her favorite author was.

But there’s one thing that noticeably stood out: “She HATED Tom Brady,” the obituary said.

Brady, now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a lot of success against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field, so it’s no surprise Scarsella wasn’t a fan of the quarterback.

Her granddaughter, Aggie, took to Twitter to remember her grandmother.

“I miss her endlessly. But I’m glad she is remembered and the people of Buffalo also share her deep-rooted hatred of Tom Brady,” she tweeted, via The Buffalo News.

Scarsella clearly was a super fan, and we send our condolences to her family.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images