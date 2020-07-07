Tom Brady has moved on from the Patriots, but perhaps fantasy football players shouldn’t overlook one of the quarterback’s longtime favorite targets this season.
ESPN’s Field Yates, for one, still is expecting a strong season in 2020 from Julian Edelman, who is set to embark on his first campaign in New England without Brady. While Edelman isn’t exactly a touchdown machine, Yates believes the Super Bowl LIII MVP still features big-point potential. Edelman’s fantasy prospects also might’ve increased via the Patriots’ most recent addition, too.
“There’s a tendency to undercut the merits of slot receivers at times — heck, just look at how they are paid relative to perimeter receivers! — but let’s not overthink this: Edelman is an ankle-breaking, yards-after-catch machine,” Yates wrote for ESPN.com. “We don’t know a ton of what life without Tom Brady looks like for Edelman, but I’m betting on him to remain a total star. When Jimmy Garoppolo stepped into a starting role for two full games to start 2016, Edelman posted seven catches in each game. Cam Newton to Julian Edelman has lethal potency.”
For what it’s worth, a sizeable chip on his shoulder might also benefit Edelman in the fantasy space. The veteran wideout reportedly is determined to prove he can get the job done without TB12 under center in Foxboro.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images