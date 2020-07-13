Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Washington Redskins’ name is about to be no more.

According to Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer, the team plans to announce the retirement of the “Redskins” nickname Monday. The team “thorough review” of the issue, which July 3, has concluded as of Sunday night, per the report.

It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed, or exactly what it’ll be. Discussions about the name change reportedly began before July 3.

The new name, which has yet to be determined, will not feature any sort of Native American imagery, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images