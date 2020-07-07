Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears Cam Newton and Julian Edelman already are forming a quick friendship.

The wide receiver was quick to welcome Newton to the New England Patriots in an Instagram post shortly after it was reported the QB agreed to sign a one-year deal with the team. (Tom Brady also felt the need to chime in on the picture, too.)

While New England has yet to announce the deal, that hasn’t stopped Newton from working out with Mohamed Sanu and getting some advice from Edelman.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday of what appears to be him writing down something, surrounded by papers.

“THÏŠ (expletive) ČÄŁČŪŁŪŠ”‼️ -@edelman11,” part of his caption read. Check it out (it does contain some NSFW language).

Maybe Newton is studying the offense? Who knows, but if Edelman is helping him out, then he’s certainly in good hands.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images