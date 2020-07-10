It’s a double guest episode of the NESN After Hours podcast, brought to you by People’s United Bank.

First, hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia welcome Boston Red Sox beat writer Julian McWilliams from the Boston Globe who provides an update on Summer Camp from Fenway Park. Then, national soccer reporter Paul Tenorio from The Athletic gives an inside look at life in the MLS is Back Orlando bubble and discusses the New England Revolution’s 1-0 win on Thursday. Finally, Godwin and Lotzia also discuss why they think the NFL will play on in 2020.

Listen to the full podcast below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/260e9936.mp3

Thumbnail photo via via NESN