The Red Sox look to keep their momentum going when Boston takes on the Yankees in Game 1 of a three-game set in New York.

Boston has won its last two, while the Yankees look to make it four straight.

Ron Roenicke will roll out a bit of a different lineup Friday night with Kevin Pillar leading off while Andrew Benintendi will begin the game on the bench. Jose Peraza will bat ninth after hitting from the leadoff spot in Thursday’s win over the Mets, while J.D. Martinez moves back up to the second.

Ryan Weber will toe the rubber opposite Jordan Montgomery.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (3-4)

Kevin Pillar, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Alex Verdugo, LF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jose Peraza, 2B

Ryan Weber, RHP

NEW YORK YANKEES (4-1)

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Gleyber Torres, SS

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Aaron Hicks, CF

Luke Voit, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Brett Gardner, LF

Kyle Higashioka, C

Jordan Montgomery, LHP

