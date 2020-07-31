Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You can compare Julian Edelman to a lot of things, but a Christmas ham probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind.

Well, except for the mind of Gunner Olszewski.

A handful of Patriots receivers, Edelman and Olszewski included, got together for a throwing session, which Edelman shared a few photos of on Instagram Friday morning.

In the group photo, Edelman has his shirt pulled up, which prompted an interesting response from Olszewski.

To answer Olszewski’s question literally, Edelman is 34.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images