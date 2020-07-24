Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox’s 2020 season begins Friday, which is reason enough for fans in Boston to be excited.

But this year’s delayed opener, which comes nearly four months after the season was supposed to begin thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, also coincides with a significant anniversary in Red Sox history.

On July 24, 2004, the Red Sox effectively set the stage for their first World Series title in 86 years by pulling off a season-changing win against the Yankees that featured a huge brawl involving Jason Varitek and Alex Rodriguez.

Bill Mueller ultimately lifted Boston past New York 11-10 at Fenway Park with a three-run, walk-off home run against Mariano Rivera.

The victory was a sign of things to come, as Mueller and the Red Sox later got the best of Rivera and the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. The Red Sox rallied from a 3-0 series deficit in the 2004 ALCS and punched their tickets to the World Series, where they swept the St. Louis Cardinals to win their first title since 1918.

It’s crazy to think it’s been 16 years since V-Tek and A-Rod threw down in Boston. But it’s appropriate as the Red Sox prepare to begin the weirdest season in MLB history.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MLB