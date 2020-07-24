Ron Rivera knows Cam Newton better than most in the NFL, as the two spent nearly a decade working together in Carolina.

As such, those counting out Newton as the 2020 season might want to heed Rivera’s advice.

Newton’s stock plummeted over the course of his final two seasons with the Panthers, largely due to a pair of serious injuries. The veteran quarterback’s free agency lasted longer than most expected, and he ultimately settled for a one-year deal with the Patriots worth the veteran minimum. But Rivera, the new coach of the Washington Football Team, has high hopes for Newton in his first season with New England.

“The one thing I’ve always said is don’t bet against Cam, especially when he has something to prove,” Rivera said Friday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “Coming off the 2014 season, even though we got in the playoffs in 2014, he didn’t play his best. In 2015, he played unbelievable. In 2016, he had an off-year and was hurt, and then in 2017, he had a great year that got us into the playoffs. In 2018 and 2019, he was hurt. I think he has something to prove. I think he’s going to prove something. I like the fact that coach (Bill) Belichick and what they want to do offensively, I think that’s going to suit (Cam). I think Josh McDaniels is creative enough to use Cam’s skill set to the best of his abilities. I’ll watch them. I’ll be excited to watch them.”

Most Patriots fans, like Rivera, surely are excited to watch Newton take over as New England’s starting quarterback. A healthy Newton potentially could transform the Patriots’ offense into something that hasn’t been seen in the Belichick era.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images