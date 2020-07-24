Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Boston Red Sox season is here, and no one really knows what to expect.

But if you can predict Boston’s future, it could pay off.

NESN Games and Chalkline Sports are teaming up for a pick-six of sorts for Friday night’s season opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. All you have to do is make your best guess on a handful of prop bets about various elements of the game, and you could win a $50 online gift certificate to the ’47 Brand store.

Here are the six different categories or “bets” to make:

Moneyline (who will win?)

Over/under 9.5 runs scored

Over/under 4.5 Nathan Eovaldi strikeouts

Over/under 5.5 Red Sox runs scored

First team to hit a home run

First team to score

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images