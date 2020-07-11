The layoff has been a good thing for Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams, it appears.
The second-year center was out from Dec. 9 through February due to a left hip injury, and he only appeared in four games back in March before the NBA paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Celtics now are in Orlando, Fla., for the restart of the season, and it looks like they’ll have their full complement of big men available.
Brad Stevens says Robert Williams is a "full go."
Williams, Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier will be Boston’s center options during the return, with Grant Williams likely to get some occasional time as a big.
In 23 games this season, Williams is averaging 4.3 points with 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over 14 minutes per contest.
