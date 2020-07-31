Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve had the chance to hear their messages, and now we have the chance to see what they’ll look like.

The Boston Celtics will wear messages of social justice on the back of their uniforms as they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. It comes after the league approved phrases players can wear instead of their last name, and the Celtics have overwhelmingly chosen to do so.

The Celtics on Wednesday announced what each player’s message will include, but further revealed Friday just how those messages look on Boston’s green uniforms.

Of the jerseys tweeted by the team, Jaylen Brown will wear “Liberation,” Jayson Tatum will sport “Black Lives Matter,” Kemba Walker will showcase “Love Us,” and Marcus Smart will don “Freedom.”

Take a look:

Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, the Celtics’ first of eight seeding games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images