All reports indicate that the NFL is going on with its season as planned.

But just two days out from when rookies are supposed to report for camp, the unknowns about the league’s return-to-play plan far outweigh the things that have been locked down.

And what’s so concerning is, even players actively involved with the NFL and NFLPA’s discussion don’t have most of the answers either.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on Tuesday shared an update on the matter via twitter.

“In the interest of having everyone on the same page in terms of what we know and don’t know at this time, here are a few things I’ve learned being on four NFLPA calls in the last two weeks with hundreds of other players,” Watt wrote.

“Keep in mind our rookies are scheduled to report in 48 hrs.”

Apparently, details about the frequency of COVID-19 testing, whether or not there will be a preseason, and a number of other safety issues have yet to be ironed out. Check out the full list from Watt below.

Hopefully, things start getting worked out very soon.

