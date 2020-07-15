Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a busy week for the Washington football team, formerly known as the Redskins.

The Washington Post took that to another level Thursday with a bombshell report. The Post alleged 15 former female employees said they were sexually harassed while working for the organization, stemming from 2006 to 2019.

While Washington owner Daniel Snyder was not directly accused of any such sexual harassment, staffers in his inner circle were. And he’s the one overseeing this entire operation.

Former Redskins employee Emily Applegate was one of the 15 women to share her story to the post, as well as former Boston Globe Patriots writer Nora Princiotti, with some participating on the condition of anonymity.

Here’s an excerpt from The Post (please be aware of some NSFW language):

The allegations raised by (Emily) Applegate and others — running from 2006 to 2019 — span most of (Daniel) Snyder’s tenure as owner and fall into two categories: unwelcome overtures or comments of a sexual nature, and exhortations to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients to close sales deals. Among the men accused of harassment and verbal abuse are three former members of Snyder’s inner circle and two longtime members of the personnel department:

(Larry) Michael, senior vice president of content and “the voice of the Washington Redskins.” Seven former employees said Michael routinely discussed the physical appearance of female colleagues in sexual and disparaging overtones. In 2018, Michael was caught on a “hot mic” speaking about the attractiveness of a college-aged intern, according to six former employees who heard the recording. Michael declined an interview request and retired Wednesday.

(Alex) Santos, the club’s director of pro personnel, was accused by six former employees and two reporters who covered the team of making inappropriate remarks about their bodies and asking them if they were romantically interested in him. In 2019, Santos was the subject of an internal investigation after Rhiannon Walker, a reporter for The Athletic, informed club management Santos had pinched her, told her she had “an ass like a wagon,” and repeatedly asked her to date him, Walker said in an interview with The Post. Nora Princiotti, a reporter for The Ringer who formerly covered the team, also said in an interview that she was harassed by Santos. Santos, who was fired this past week, declined to comment.

Richard Mann II, assistant director of pro personnel, who in one text message obtained by the The Post told a female employee he and his colleagues debated whether her breasts had been surgically enhanced and in another text message told another female employee to expect an “inappropriate hug … And don’t worry that will be a stapler in my pocket, nothing else.” Mann, who also was fired last week, declined to comment.

Dennis Greene, former president of business operations, implored female sales staff to wear low-cut blouses, tight skirts and flirt with wealthy suite holders, according to five former employees, including Applegate. Greene’s 17-year career with the club ended in 2018 amid a scandal over the revelation he had sold access to Redskins cheerleaders — including attendance at a bikini calendar photo shoot in Costa Rica — as part of premium suite packages. Greene declined to comment.

Mitch Gershman, former chief operating officer, who Applegate said routinely berated her for trivial problems such as printer malfunctions while also complimenting her body. Two other former female employees supported Applegate’s account of her sexual harassment and verbal abuse by Gershman, who left the team in 2015.

It’s certainly not the best look for the organization, and one can only wonder whether the NFL will get involved.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images