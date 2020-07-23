Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has spoken up out about the upcoming football season, and he seems confident it will happen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did not partake in a coordinated Twitter campaign with fellow players over the weekend, expressing concern over the coronavirus pandemic and the NFL’s lack of protocol in place to make the season safe for everyone.

But it looks like Brady still shares a similar sentiment.

“There are more questions than answers, but we must have faith in our @NFLPA leaders, both players and staff, to get the game and the business of football in the right place,” Brady on Wednesday tweeted.

“Let’s stay unified & demand necessary answers from the @NFL as partners. We’re all in this together. #LFG.”

There are more questions than answers, but we must have faith in our @NFLPA leaders, both players and staff, to get the game and the business of football in the right place. Let's stay unified & demand necessary answers from the @NFL as partners. We’re all in this together. #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 22, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images