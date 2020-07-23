Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave his best Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson impression. And no, it wasn’t with a microphone in his hand, but a baseball.

Fauci, the National Institute of of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director who’s been largely visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, threw out the first pitch as the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees on Thursday. It was each team’s first game of the 2020 regular season.

Unfortunately, though, the right-handed Fauci left much to be desired with his throw to the plate. And Twitter let him know it.

Dr. Fauci throws the most 2020 first pitch ever… pic.twitter.com/gHJMRLD6z3 — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) July 23, 2020

Dr. Fauci’s first pitch was socially distancing its self from the plate. — Jared Shafit (@Jared_Shafit) July 23, 2020

Dr. Fauci's fastball could use a little work. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 23, 2020

It’s all good Dr Fauci…you’ve been busy. No time for practice ⚾️ — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) July 23, 2020

Dr. Fauci strode confidently all the way to the mound to throw out the first pitch and I thought, "This is going to be strong." Instead, it rivaled some of the worst ever. Huh? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 23, 2020

Dr Fauci’s first pitch pic.twitter.com/nn9Bi1uWhI — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 23, 2020

Dr Fauci just joined 50 Cent

the mayor of Cincinnati

Mariah Carey

Baba Booey In the land of historically terrible first pitches — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 23, 2020

Dr. Fauci throwing the first pitch like a lefty trying to the throw righty pic.twitter.com/fGGogAj2J0 — Ryan Wurtzburger (@ryanwurtzburger) July 23, 2020

Well, I think we’d all agree we need Fauci’s guidance more off the field than his play on it anyway, right?

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images