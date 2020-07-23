Dr. Anthony Fauci gave his best Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson impression. And no, it wasn’t with a microphone in his hand, but a baseball.

Fauci, the National Institute of of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director who’s been largely visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, threw out the first pitch as the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees on Thursday. It was each team’s first game of the 2020 regular season.

Unfortunately, though, the right-handed Fauci left much to be desired with his throw to the plate. And Twitter let him know it.

Well, I think we’d all agree we need Fauci’s guidance more off the field than his play on it anyway, right?

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images