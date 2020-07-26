Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An oppressive heat wave didn’t stop Mohamed Sanu from doing what he does best: put in work.

The New England Patriots receiver has been relentless all offseason, seemingly working out all hours of the day. That trend continued over the weekend when Sanu trekked to the Cape Cod town of Wellfleet, Mass. Once there, Sanu ran routes on a beach that — as those who’ve been to that area of the Cape surely can attest to — is quite difficult to move quickly on.

Take a look:

Now that’s commitment.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images