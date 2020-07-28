Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun hope to show more staying power in order to exact revenge.

The Sun will take on the Washington Mystics on Tuesday in their second game of the 2020 WNBA season. The game represents the first of at least two rematches of the 2019 WNBA Finals, in which Washington edged past Connecticut in five games.

The Sun also are looking to rebound from Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Minnesota Lynx. The Sun started strong but ultimately lost 77-69 after the Lynx outscored them 27-12 in the fourth quarter.

The Mystics trounced the Indiana Fever 101-76 on Saturday in their season opener.

Here’s how to watch Mystics versus Sun.

Washington Mystics (1-0) Vs. Connecticut Sun (0-1)

When: Sunday, July 26, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESNplus, NBA TV

Online: NESN Live Stream

Recent meetings

The teams’ last meeting was Game 5 of the 2019 WNBA Finals, which the Mystics won to secure the championship.

The significant roster turnover the teams have experienced, combined with the delayed start to the 2020 WNBA season and the fact the campaign is only one game old makes looking to Game 5 for specific clues about how Tuesday’s Mystics-Sun matchup will unfold a useless excercise. However, this point is crucial: The Sun still are feeling the agony of defeat and they’ll look for revenge to help kick-start their pursuit of the first WNBA championship in franchise history.

Players to watch

Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas scored a game-high 20 points and added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in the loss to Minnesota. She must maintain that high standard to give the Sun the best chance of winning.

With Elena Delle Donne, Kristi Toliver and others opting out of the season, Myisha Hines-Allen led Washington’s charge against Indiana, scoring 27 points and 10 rebounds. Will she build on her breakout game when the Mystics face Connecticut?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images