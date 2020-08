Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peter “Slippery Pete” Barrett is set to make his UFC debut on August 8th and he joined NESN After Hours to discuss his upcoming fight. The Abington, Massachusetts native spoke with Emerson Lotzia revealing the backstory behind his nickname as well as the challenges he has faced outside of the octagon.

Barrett is slated to fight Steve Garcia after his April 25th card was canceled due to COVID-19.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images