Athletes React To Actor Chadwick Boseman’s Death On Jackie Robinson Day

The Michael Jordan flu game, Curt Schilling pitching with a bloody sock and any injury a hockey player ever has played with do not hold a candle to what Chadwick Boseman was able to accomplish in the face of adversity.
The American actor died Friday from Stage IV colon cancer. He had been diagnosed in 2016, revealing how hard Boseman worked throughout his fight.
During his four-year battle with the disease, Boseman played roles in seven films, including “Marshall,” “21 Bridges,” “Da 5 Bloods,” and Marvel hits “Black Panther,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
Additionally, Boseman played Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film “42” that chronicled Robinson’s life as he broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier.
And coincidentally, his passing comes on MLB’s observed Jackie Robinson Day. Boseman was 43 years old.
Here’s how the sports world reacted to the tragedy.
2020 can end already, but Wakanda forever.