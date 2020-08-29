Athletes React To Actor Chadwick Boseman’s Death On Jackie Robinson Day

The Michael Jordan flu game, Curt Schilling pitching with a bloody sock and any injury a hockey player ever has played with do not hold a candle to what Chadwick Boseman was able to accomplish in the face of adversity.

The American actor died Friday from Stage IV colon cancer. He had been diagnosed in 2016, revealing how hard Boseman worked throughout his fight.

During his four-year battle with the disease, Boseman played roles in seven films, including “Marshall,” “21 Bridges,” “Da 5 Bloods,” and Marvel hits “Black Panther,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Additionally, Boseman played Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film “42” that chronicled Robinson’s life as he broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier.

And coincidentally, his passing comes on MLB’s observed Jackie Robinson Day. Boseman was 43 years old.

Here’s how the sports world reacted to the tragedy.

Actor Chadwick Boseman died Friday of cancer at the age of 43.



From playing Jackie Robinson in "42," to his iconic role as T'Challa in "Black Panther," he left a lasting impact on sports and culture. pic.twitter.com/huUyLMKxSP — ESPN (@espn) August 29, 2020

Just met you for the first time at all star… never stopped having this smile on your face… 😭😭🙏🏽 https://t.co/aYxDjEJHuV — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 29, 2020

2020 has been wild 🤯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Mjj7yvHNOG — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 29, 2020

Wakanda Forever.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 29, 2020

This is so incredibly sad. Rest in Power and in Peace Chadwick. 💔 https://t.co/iTQ8bibj3T — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) August 29, 2020

Damn . Rest in paradise. 🙏🏽This year ain’t it https://t.co/cJRXaVEPm8 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 29, 2020

When you think this year can’t get worse 😔 R.I.P legend 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9O0hvBS9dF — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) August 29, 2020

Gone too soon. This is so sad. 🙏🏻 RIP https://t.co/crHPXATr6D — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) August 29, 2020

Rest in peace Chad 🙏 https://t.co/OXXGbvkpoc — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 29, 2020

Damn legendary movies for OUR CULTURE 😢😢 https://t.co/rY69aPTHVA — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 29, 2020

Rest in power @chadwickboseman !! Your legacy will live forever. 2020 man, been a tough one 💔 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) August 29, 2020

🖤🙏🏾 Goodnight world… Love & Light https://t.co/4A0PwL09ZW — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman?????????????? It can’t be… — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 29, 2020

Loss for words….one of my favorite actors. Praying for his family and loved ones. #RIPKing https://t.co/cwgDIVRmN6 — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) August 29, 2020

Wakanda Forever!! RIP Black Panther — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 29, 2020

RIP Chadwick Boseman 🙏🏼

To film the movies he filmed with such deep significance, in todays social and racial climate, all through cancer and chemo treatments…

Amazing legacy, heart of a warrior — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) August 29, 2020

2020 can end already, but Wakanda forever.