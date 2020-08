Chadwick Boseman, an American actor known for his role in “Black Panther,” died Friday after a battle with colon cancer.

Boseman left his mark on the Marvel community, and the same can be said about the baseball world as he also played the role of Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film, “42.”

The MLB, ironically, celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Friday.

The league released a statement shortly after Boseman’s death was confirmed, saying it was “devastated by the tragic loss.”

We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in "42" will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie's story to audiences for generations to come.

"Maybe tomorrow, we'll all wear 42, so nobody could tell us apart."



RIP Chadwick Boseman.



(via @Indians)pic.twitter.com/fZdaGkrHwz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 29, 2020

Boseman was 43 years old.