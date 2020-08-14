“The Clash of the Titans” is an apt marquee for this game.
Barcelona will take on Bayern Munich on Friday in Lisbon at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. This matchup pits a Barcelona side that was runner-up in Spain’s La Liga against a Bayern team that won the Bundesliga for the eighth consecutive season and also added the German Cup to its bulging trophy cabinet.
The Barcelona-Bayern winner will face either Manchester City or Lyon in the Champions League semifinals.
Here’s when and how to watch Barcelona versus Bayern.
When: Friday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. ET Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
TV: TUDN USA
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images