Blue Jackets Completely Dismantle Hurricanes’ Tweet Lamenting Another OT Game

The Columbus Blue Jackets, yet again, went to overtime Wednesday afternoon, and they didn’t take kindly to the Carolina Hurricanes being upset about that.

You’ll remember that the Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning going to five overtimes in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series pushed the opener of Canes’ series with the Boston Bruins back a day.

So with the Blue Jackets going to overtime in their Game 5, which in turn delayed the start to the Bruins-Hurricanes game, Carolina’s Twitter account expressed some frustration.

And they promptly were dunked on by Columbus’ account.

worry about your own 3-1 deficit — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 19, 2020

Sheesh.

Of course, both the Hurricanes and Blue Jackets entered Game 5 down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and were looking to stave off elimination. The Blue Jackets ended up losing in the first overtime, so a major time crisis was averted.