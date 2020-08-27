Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Reacts To Boston’s Blowout Loss To Lightning

It wasn’t the Boston Bruins’ night.
The Tampa Bay Lightning lit the lamp first Wednesday and they didn’t stop there.
Tampa Bay led 2-0 after the first period, 6-1 after two and ended up adding another goal in the final period to take Game 3, 7-1.
Jaroslav Halak started in net for the B’s and allowed four goals before being replaced by rookie Dan Vladar who allowed three goals himself.
Overall it was a tough night for the Black and Gold, but they return to the ice Friday looking to even up the second round series at two games a piece.
After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke to the media about the loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.