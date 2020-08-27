Kenny Smith Walks Out On TNT Broadcast In Solidarity With NBA Players

Kenny Smith has seen and heard enough.

There was plenty to discuss on Wednesday night’s episode of “Inside the NBA” on TNT, where Smith serves as an analyst, after the NBA postponed Wednesday’s games. The decision came after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic in response to the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisc.

By the time Smith made it on the air, though, he’d had enough. And he made that clear before making an emotional exit.

“This is tough. I mean right now my head is ready to explode,” Smith said. “Like just in the thoughts of what’s going on. I don’t even know if I am even appropriate enough to say it, what the players are feeling and how they are feeling. I haven’t talked to any of the players. Coming in and even driving here, getting into the studio, hearing calls and people talking …

“And for me, I think the biggest thing now as a Black man, as a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight,” he added as he began unplugging his microphone.

Check out the full moment below:

Wow.