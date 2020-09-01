Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Reacts To Game 5 Double OT Loss To Lightning

The Boston Bruins battled until the very end, but fell in a heartbreaker Monday.

Boston entered Monday night’s Game 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning needing a win to extend their season. Three periods wouldn’t be enough as David Krejci struck with under five minutes remaining to force overtime.

Both teams had opportunities throughout the first overtime period, but neither could light the lamp. The second overtime period was much of the same, until Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman was able to slip through and clinch the series for Tampa Bay.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy reacted to the game and praised the squad for their incredible effort in the tough loss.

