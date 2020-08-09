It apparently didn’t take Julian Edelman very long to get down to brass tacks with Cam Newton in his first conversation with the quarterback after he was signed by the Patriots.

Newton and Edelman spoke on the phone for about 15 minutes after the 2015 NFL MVP joined New England. Following initial greetings, Edelman quickly pivoted the talk to football and opted for a humorous-yet-accurate way of describing the Patriots’ offense to the team’s newest signal-caller.

“We were both excited just to be on the phone with each other,” Newton told reporters Friday, per NBC Sports Boston. “Then all of a sudden he just said, ‘Hey, bro, this (expletive) is calculus.’

“He said it and it was just funny. From that whole 15-minute conversation, that’s the only thing that I just remembered: calculus.”

Newton has his work cut out for him in mastering New England’s playbook, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection appears eager to embrace the challenge. Newton was all smiles in his first conversation with Patriots media members and had nothing but positive things to say about the start to his New England tenure.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images