Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens didn’t put much stock in Jayson Tatum’s cold shooting night Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It appears the 22-year-old All-Star isn’t either.

Tatum spoke with reporters Saturday, one day after the team’s 119-112 loss to the Bucks in which the Celtics forward shot an uncharacteristic 2-for-18 from the field.

“Can’t do nothing about it now,” Tatum said, per team reporter Marc D’Amico. “You’ve got to focus on the next game. Whether you play good or bad, I think that’s always how I approach it.

“It’s just all about watching film. Watch about what I could have done better yesterday and implement into the next game,” Tatum added. “That’s what I’m going to try to do tomorrow. We play every other day, so you always have a chance to bounce back and forget about the last game.”

Tatum even threw a self-deprecating shot at himself, noting he had “A lot of missed shots” when asked what he saw while watching film, per D’Amico.

The Celtics will get back on the floor Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, their second of eight NBA seeding games. Just don’t expect Tatum to enter any less confident because of one rough night.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images