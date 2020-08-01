The reigning NBA champions are set to take on one of this year’s favorites in Orlando, as the Toronto Raptors will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in a seeding round game.
This will be the Raptors’ first game of the seeding round. The Lakers already have played one contest, earning a narrow 103-101 victory over the Clippers on Thursday.
Here’s how to watch Lakers-Raptors.
When: Saturday, Aug. 1, at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN | FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images