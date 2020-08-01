Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The reigning NBA champions are set to take on one of this year’s favorites in Orlando, as the Toronto Raptors will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in a seeding round game.

This will be the Raptors’ first game of the seeding round. The Lakers already have played one contest, earning a narrow 103-101 victory over the Clippers on Thursday.

Here’s how to watch Lakers-Raptors.

When: Saturday, Aug. 1, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images