Clippers Vs. Mavericks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Does Luka Doncic have any more magic left in him?

Luka Doncic’s sensational rookie season could come to an end Sunday.

Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are on the brink of elimination in their first-round NBA Playoffs series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard and Co. can punch their ticket to the Western Conference semifinals with a Game 6 win inside the league’s Orlando bubble.

The Mavericks will have their work cut out for them in trying to extend the best-of-seven set, especially with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined due to a knee injury.

Here’s how to watch Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

