Clippers Vs. Mavericks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Luka Doncic’s sensational rookie season could come to an end Sunday.

Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are on the brink of elimination in their first-round NBA Playoffs series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard and Co. can punch their ticket to the Western Conference semifinals with a Game 6 win inside the league’s Orlando bubble.

The Mavericks will have their work cut out for them in trying to extend the best-of-seven set, especially with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined due to a knee injury.

Here’s how to watch Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN