Enes Kanter increasingly is dressing the part of an engaged citizen.

The fancy, new facemask the Boston Celtics center is wearing around the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., is bound to turn heads. Kanter’s mask contains a message, “Vote!” which scrolls digitally across his face.

Check out this video Kanter shared via Twitter, which shows the mask in all its glory.

Enes Kanter might have the best mask in the bubble. (via @EnesKanter) pic.twitter.com/reeCHp29XY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 6, 2020

Kanter has played with the word “Freedom” on the back of his jersey since the NBA restarted its season last week. He explained in early July his jersey message represents his ongoing struggle against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

However, chances are his mask slogan is directed at a United States audience ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images