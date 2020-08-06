It was a potential game-changer in the AFC East as the Buffalo Bills could have been without their All-Pro cornerback.

Tre’Davious White, though, will suit up for the Bills this season as he did not opt out of the upcoming NFL campaign, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. White was previously weighing his options in regards to opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019 All-Pro cornerback is among the best not only in the conference with New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore, but throughout the NFL.

The 25-year-old White recorded a career-high six interceptions in 2019 along with 17 passes defensed, one off his career-high set during his rookie season. He’s never beat the Patriots in his six games, but has had individual success with 25 tackles (one for loss), one interception and two passes defensed.

Simply, White makes the Bills much better, and the Patriots likely would have been better off playing a defense without him. After all, the Bills were fourth in passing yards allowed in 2019 and second in passing touchdowns allowed, in large part because of White.

Either way, the 2017 first-rounder should be a key factor in the AFC East again for a Bills team who is confident it could be their year to take over the division from the Patriots.

