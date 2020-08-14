Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Montreal Canadiens have their work cut out for them.

Not only did they lose the opener to their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series to top-seeded Philadelphia. Montreal also now must go at the Flyers without head coach Claude Julien, who is back in Montreal after being hospitalized in Toronto with chest pains earlier this week.

The Habs did put forth a strong effort in Game 1, but Flyers goalie Carter Hart stood tall, and Philly came away with the win. Can Montreal rally behind their bench boss and even the series Friday?

Here’s how to watch Flyers-Canadiens Game 2.

When: Friday, August 14, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images