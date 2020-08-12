Giannis Antetokounmpo’s night ended early after the Milwaukee Bucks star made a not-so-intelligent decision in the first half of Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards.
Antetokounmpo and Moritz Wagner had been going toe-to-toe for much of the first half, including a testy exchange in the Wizards’ paint early in the second quarter. The Greek Freak wasn’t happy whatsoever when he was whistled for an offensive foul a short time later for dropping his shoulder into Wagner.
So, he took matters into his own hands, racing back over to Wager after the play and delivering a brutal head-butt.
There’s a good chance that ejection isn’t the only punishment he’ll face for his actions.
