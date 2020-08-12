Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s night ended early after the Milwaukee Bucks star made a not-so-intelligent decision in the first half of Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Antetokounmpo and Moritz Wagner had been going toe-to-toe for much of the first half, including a testy exchange in the Wizards’ paint early in the second quarter. The Greek Freak wasn’t happy whatsoever when he was whistled for an offensive foul a short time later for dropping his shoulder into Wagner.

So, he took matters into his own hands, racing back over to Wager after the play and delivering a brutal head-butt.

Check it out, via FOX Sports Wisconsin:

Giannis gets ejected from tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/POg9CZnhgo — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 12, 2020

Yikes.

There’s a good chance that ejection isn’t the only punishment he’ll face for his actions.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images