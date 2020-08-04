Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It apparently hasn’t taken long for Tom Brady to leave a strong impression on his new teammates, including his newest teammate.

WTVT-TV’s Kevin O’Donnell on Tuesday shared a video of Brady greeting running back LeSean McCoy, whom the Buccaneers officially signed in the morning, at Tampa Bay’s practice. O’Donnell also offered insight to McCoy’s first impressions of working with the 43-year-old quarterback, as well what other members of the Bucs have thought of Brady during training camp.

“McCoy impressed with Brady’s command in the huddle and his consistent pinpoint passes,” O’Donnell tweeted. “McCoy said he heard other players whispering ‘How long do you think he can play?’ Bucs are in awe of the GOAT.”

Take a look:

#Bucs Tom Brady warmly welcomes LeSean McCoy to the team. McCoy impressed with Brady’s command in the huddle and his consistent pin-point passes. McCoy said he heard other players whispering “How long do you think he can play?” Bucs are in awe of the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/fxIbbw2v4t — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) August 4, 2020

Yeah, that can’t be easy for Patriots fans to watch.

If it helps (it probably doesn’t), New Englanders at least can look forward to seeing some incredible hair this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images