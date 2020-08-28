How To Watch Live Bruins, Red Sox Programming This Weekend On NESN, NESN+

This weekend, NESN will air live Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Connecticut Sun coverage.

NESN will pay tribute to Jackie Robinson Day in all on-air coverage of the Red Sox on Thursday. And Friday will include a marathon of live coverage starting with Bruins pregame coverage at 11 a.m. ET on NESN.

Saturday will feature a full day of programming on NESN with pre- and postgame coverage of the Bruins’ fourth game of a seven-game series against the Tampa Bay Lightning Lightning, and the second game of the Red Sox series vs. the Nationals.

Here’s a full rundown of this weekend’s Red Sox, Bruins and Sun programming schedules. All listed times are Eastern.

FRIDAY ON NESN

6 p.m. — “Friday Night Fenway”

6:30 p.m. — Red Sox “Gameday” LIVE

7:30 p.m. — Red Sox Vs. Nationals

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” LIVE

11:30 p.m. — “NESN After Hours” LIVE

FRIDAY ON NESN+

8 p.m. — Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

SATURDAY ON NESN

11 a.m. — “Bruins Face-Off” LIVE

2:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime” LIVE

3 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final” LIVE

10 p.m. “NESN After Hours” LIVE

6:30 p.m. — Red Sox “Gameday” LIVE

7:30 p.m. — Red Sox Vs. Nationals

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” LIVE

11:30 p.m. — “NESN After Hours” LIVE

SUNDAY ON NESN

12:30 p.m. — Red Sox “Gameday” LIVE

1:30 p.m. — Red Sox Vs. Nationals

4:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” LIVE



