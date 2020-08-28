How To Watch Live Bruins, Red Sox Programming This Weekend On NESN, NESN+

This weekend, NESN will air live Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Connecticut Sun coverage.
NESN will pay tribute to Jackie Robinson Day in all on-air coverage of the Red Sox on Thursday. And Friday will include a marathon of live coverage starting with Bruins pregame coverage at 11 a.m. ET on NESN.
Saturday will feature a full day of programming on NESN with pre- and postgame coverage of the Bruins’ fourth game of a seven-game series against the Tampa Bay Lightning Lightning, and the second game of the Red Sox series vs. the Nationals.
Here’s a full rundown of this weekend’s Red Sox, Bruins and Sun programming schedules. All listed times are Eastern.
FRIDAY ON NESN
6 p.m. — “Friday Night Fenway”
6:30 p.m. — Red Sox “Gameday” LIVE
7:30 p.m. — Red Sox Vs. Nationals
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” LIVE
11:30 p.m. — “NESN After Hours” LIVE
FRIDAY ON NESN+
8 p.m. — Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
SATURDAY ON NESN
11 a.m. — “Bruins Face-Off” LIVE
2:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime” LIVE
3 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final” LIVE
10 p.m. “NESN After Hours” LIVE
6:30 p.m. — Red Sox “Gameday” LIVE
7:30 p.m. — Red Sox Vs. Nationals
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” LIVE
11:30 p.m. — “NESN After Hours” LIVE
SUNDAY ON NESN
12:30 p.m. — Red Sox “Gameday” LIVE
1:30 p.m. — Red Sox Vs. Nationals
4:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” LIVE