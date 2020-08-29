Manny Ramirez, 48, Signs One-Year Deal With Australian Baseball League

Manny isn’t done being Manny.
Manny Ramirez, 48, has signed a one-year contract with the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.
The ex-Boston Red Sox slugger last played professional baseball at the age of 42 in the Dominican Winter League. He recorded a .313 batting average during that 2014-15 campaign, playing 41 games with 46 hits and 28 RBIs.
Ramirez, a 19-year Major League Baseball veteran, played his last big league season in 2011 with the Tampa Bay Rays at the age of 39. He is a 12-time MLB All-Star and nine-time Silver Slugger award winner.
The then outfielder played eight seasons with the Red Sox, beginning in 2001. He played 1,083 games with Boston and recorded 1,232 hits, 274 home runs and 868 RBIs. Ramirez finished his MLB career with 555 home runs and 1,831 RBIs.