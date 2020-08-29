Manny Ramirez, 48, Signs One-Year Deal With Australian Baseball League

Manny isn’t done being Manny.

Manny Ramirez, 48, has signed a one-year contract with the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Breaking: Manny Ramirez, 48, signs 1-year deal with the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League. Diamondstar international Baseball Agency with agent Hector Zepeda did the deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 29, 2020

The ex-Boston Red Sox slugger last played professional baseball at the age of 42 in the Dominican Winter League. He recorded a .313 batting average during that 2014-15 campaign, playing 41 games with 46 hits and 28 RBIs.

Ramirez, a 19-year Major League Baseball veteran, played his last big league season in 2011 with the Tampa Bay Rays at the age of 39. He is a 12-time MLB All-Star and nine-time Silver Slugger award winner.