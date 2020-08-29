Astros, Athletics Boycott MLB Game After Ceremony For Jackie Robinson

There were a dozen MLB games played Friday, but the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics would not be one of them.

Instead, the two teams took the field for Friday’s ceremony honoring Jackie Robinson Day, but then left the diamond. Astros team reporter Julia Morales reported they would not return for the game.

The two squads each put a No. 42 jersey on one side of the batter’s box with a “Black Lives Matter” shirt being left on home plate.

A’s and Astros will not play tonight. pic.twitter.com/K8KWWWJNxy — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) August 29, 2020

The Astros and A's took the field and both teams left the dugout and took the foul lines. Martin Maldonado laid a No. 42 jersey in the lefthanded batters box and Marcus Semien laid an A's version in the righthanded box. After a moment of silence, both teams exited the field. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) August 29, 2020

The powerful statement, as you may know, comes as professional sports leagues across the country took a stand by postponing games in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Wisconsin police officer.

The MLB was one of the many leagues to cancel all games Thursday night, while the NBA postponed games starting on Wednesday. The NBA will return Saturday.