Astros, Athletics Boycott MLB Game After Ceremony For Jackie Robinson

There were a dozen MLB games played Friday, but the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics would not be one of them.
Instead, the two teams took the field for Friday’s ceremony honoring Jackie Robinson Day, but then left the diamond. Astros team reporter Julia Morales reported they would not return for the game.
The two squads each put a No. 42 jersey on one side of the batter’s box with a “Black Lives Matter” shirt being left on home plate.
The powerful statement, as you may know, comes as professional sports leagues across the country took a stand by postponing games in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Wisconsin police officer.
The MLB was one of the many leagues to cancel all games Thursday night, while the NBA postponed games starting on Wednesday. The NBA will return Saturday.