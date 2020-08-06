Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Washington Nationals lost Max Scherzer after just one inning in Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets, though observers weren’t entirely sure why.

The righty allowed one hit, one earned run and one walk before exiting. But what exactly happened to the Nats ace?

Well the news is out, and it’s not as bad as some might have feared.

Scherzer said he tweaked his hamstring Tuesday, and did the same thing before his start against the Toronto Blue Jays, per The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli.

He said he “made a decision to leave the game (Wednesday) because it was the smart decision,” per WUSA’s Sharla McBride.

.@Nationals Max Scherzer “not concerned about this” in regards to hamstring injury which caused him leave game tonight. He said he “made a decision to leave the game because it was the smart decision” — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) August 6, 2020

Phew.

Hopefully, this is just a minor setback for the star pitcher.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images