Could Major League Baseball be the next professional sports league to implement a bubble environment?

The league has engaged in preliminary discussions about holding its postseason, including the World Series, at a centralized location, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Los Angeles Times’ Bill Shaikin. It’s unclear what the environment would entail, though Passan suggested at least three cities could be needed.

This comes after numerous teams — including the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies — have dealt with outbreaks through the first 2 1/2 weeks of MLB’s abbreviated 2020 season.

The NBA and NHL already have shown the kind of impact a bubble environment can have on preventing COVID-19 from infecting players and staff. Neither league has reported a positive COVID-19 test in the last two weeks.

MLB’s postseason is slated to begin Sept. 29.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images