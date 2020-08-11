Although Monday wasn’t the best night for the Boston Red Sox, there was a silver lining.
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez entered Monday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays with just one hit in his last 16 at-bats, but put together arguably his finest game of the season so far.
Martinez finished the game 3-for-4 while slugging his first home run of the coronavirus-shortened Major League Baseball season. The Red Sox big man had one RBI on the night and also scored two runs to go along with a walk.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images