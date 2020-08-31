MLB Rumors: Red Sox Trade Left-Handed Reliever Josh Osich To Cubs

The Red Sox have swung another trade.

Boston on Monday dealt lefty reliever Josh Osich to the Cubs minutes before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, according to multiple reports. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman was first to report the news.

In return, the Red Sox received a player to be named later.

Here are the details:

Cubs get Osich for PTBNL from Red Sox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

Cubs now have three lefties in their bullpen: Kyle Ryan, Andrew Chafin and Josh Osich, who they got from the Red Sox for a PTBNL, sources tell ESPN.



Seven minutes left. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2020

The move was made moments after Boston reportedly dealt Kevin Pillar to the Colorado Rockies.

Osich, 31, posted a 5.74 ERA in 13 appearances (one start) for the Red Sox. He was acquired during the offseason.

